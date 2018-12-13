AUGUSTA — Gov.-elect Janet Mills announced initial details Thursday for her upcoming inauguration, including a formal swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 2 and a subsequent celebration on Jan. 4.

Both events will be held at the Augusta Civic Center. The inauguration will be open to the public, and ticketing information will be released later.

“The inauguration is a time for us to celebrate our state’s heritage and to set our eyes towards the future,” Mills said. “I am deeply honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as Maine’s next governor, and I look forward to these time-honored traditions and to the important work we will undertake to create a brighter future for Maine people.”

The inauguration – which will consist of a joint legislative session, the swearing-in ceremony and the governor’s inaugural address, will begin at 6 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Mills said the events would be in keeping with previous inaugural traditions and invited guests will include current and former elected officials, dignitaries, state officials and employees, and campaign volunteers, among many others.

The inaugural celebration will begin at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4. The event will be black tie optional, will feature to-be-announced entertainment, and will showcase food and beverages from businesses across the state, according to a release from Mills. Costs for this event will be covered by a $20 ticketing charge, as well as by donations raised through the Mills Inaugural Committee.

