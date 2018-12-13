NEW SHARON — A local man is accused of striking another man with a shot glass multiple times Wednesday night at a York Hill Road residence, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Franklin County Deputies Brian McCormick and Keith Madore responded to a report of a disturbance at 8:16 p.m.

Frank Charles Hall III Franklin County Jail photo

As a result of the investigation Frank Charles Hall III, 48, of New Sharon was arrested on a felony charge for aggravated assault, Nicholas wrote in an email.

The victim was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington to be treated for injuries.

Hall was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He was being held on $500 cash bail on Thursday morning, according to a corrections officer.

A conviction on the charge is punishable by a maximum 10 years in prison.

