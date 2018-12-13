A 30-year-old roofing company employee died Thursday when he fell from a roof on Munjoy Hill, police said.

Portland police are assisting the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in investigating the death at 157 Congress St., said Lt. Robert Martin. He declined to release the deceased man’s name or details about him.

Rescue workers responded to the call for assistance at the address at 11:33 a.m.

Martin said the man was pronounced dead a short time after he was transported to Maine Medical Center.

Martin declined to release the name of the roofing company involved.

One of the owners of the building, Carol Pike, said she was shocked to learn of the death, and met briefly with the crew of roofers she hired to complete the job.

“They’re very solemn, and I just said I’m sorry, and they said thank you,” Pike said in a phone interview.

The company she hired, which she declined to identified, came with good reviews, and the workers so far had been professional and easy to deal with.

“It’s a super-professional company,” Pike said. “It was a big crew, they had 11 guys there yesterday. I don’t know how many they had on the jobsite today. They’re just totally blown away.”

