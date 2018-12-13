Maine Event Comedy will present two-time Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year, Joe Trammel at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St. in Gardiner. The night of uncensored fun will also feature stand-up comedy from Adam Hatch and host Mark Turcotte.

Described by Wayne Newton as “One of the most unique and incredible talents I have ever seen,” Trammel’s act employs music, props, costumes and seemingly endless energy. He was booked solid for over two decades in Las Vegas and was one of 10 contestants on Newton’s 2005 television series “The Entertainer,” according to a news release from Johnson Hall.

Joe Trammel

Hatch was a finalist in Portland’s Funniest Professional contest. He’s worked with Comedy Central’s Juston McKinney and longtime Letterman warm-up act Eddie Brill. He’s also logged multiple television appearances on ‘The Nite Show with Danny Cashman,’ according to the release.

Turcotte has performed at New York City’s Gotham Comedy Club and was selected for the Boston, Cleveland and North Carolina comedy festivals.

Tickets cost $16 for adults, $14 for seniors in advance or $19 for adults, $17 for seniors at the door the night of the show.

For tickets or more information, visit johnsonhall.org or call 582-7144.

