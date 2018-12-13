HARTFORD — State Police are investigating the death of a woman early Thursday morning.

According to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, the incident was reported just after midnight inside a home on Bear Mountain Road.

The body of 41-year-old Ana Cordeiro was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for autopsy.

Cordeiro lived at the home with her boyfriend, Rondon Athayde, 41, and their two daughters, according to Maine State Police Lt. Mark Holmquist said. “(This is a) death investigation, and cause…. will be released at a later time,” Holmquist said.

The couple is from Brazil. Athayde is at the Oxford police station and cooperating with the investigation, according to Holmquist.

The home is owned by Armand Rowe of Turner, who was renting it to Cordeiro and Athayde since October 2016.

The daughters, ages 3 and 4, are in protective custody with the Department of Health and Human Services, according to Holmquist. Their closest relatives are in Brazil, and victim advocates are working to bring family members north, said Holmquist.

According to McCausland, Athayde called 911 just after midnight. State troopers, Oxford County Sheriff’s deputies and state police detectives responded to the home. Investigators and evidence technicians are expected to remain at the home for most of the day.

This story will be updated.

