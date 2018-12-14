AUGUSTA — The Augusta Seventh Day Adventist Church will hold its annual Christmas program from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at 235 Eastern Ave.
The program will feature many local Christian artists from around the state.
For more information, call 215-4499.
