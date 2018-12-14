AUGUSTA — The Augusta Seventh Day Adventist Church will hold its annual Christmas program from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at 235 Eastern Ave.

The program will feature many local Christian artists from around the state.

For more information, call 215-4499.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.