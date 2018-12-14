FARMINGTON — The Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is once again having a Remembrance Tree with decorations that can be purchased “in memory of” or “in honor of” one or more individuals for a nominal fee. Proceeds will benefit the FMH Auxiliary. The tree in the hospital lobby shows the names of the dedications, as well as the donors who made the gift.
A dedication and lighting ceremony took place Dec. 5 a in the hospital lobby along with caroling and refreshments. Gooley’s Christmas Tree Farm donated an evergreen tree placed outside near the front entrance. The tree, decorated with red remembrance lights, will glow continuously throughout the month.
“This ceremony is an opportunity to remember loved ones who have passed on and to honor those special people in our lives who are still with us,” said Auxiliary President Shannon Smith, according to a news release from the auxiliary.
To order a decoration, send the name of the person it is to be “in memory of” or “in honor of” to Vickie Robbins, P. O. Box 233, Dryden, ME 04225. Enclose a check payable to the FMH Auxiliary for the total decorations purchased. Each decoration is $5.
Forms to order decorations also are available at the hospital’s information desk and in the hospital’s gift shop, located near the main entrance.
For more information, call Vickie Robbins at 778-1225.
