Lauren LePage, the daughter of outgoing Republican Gov. Paul LePage and former campaign manager for Shawn Moody’s bid for governor this year, has accepted a job with the National Rifle Association in New England.

She will serve as the NRA’s state director for Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

LePage, who holds a law degree from the University of Maine School of Law, was an adviser to her father, has worked as a lobbyist for the Augusta-based lobbying firm Serra Public Affairs and once headed People Before Politics, a political action committee that supported conservative politicians, including Paul LePage.

In a Dec. 5 Facebook post Lauren LePage announced she had accepted the job with the NRA, essentially serving as the gun rights organization’s lobbyist for the three New England states.

“I’m very excited about this new challenge, and look forward to the opportunity,” she wrote in the post.

Contacted Friday, she referred questions on the new job to NRA headquarters in Virginia.

Lars Dalseide, a public affairs and media relations liaison for the NRA, confirmed the post in a brief message.

“Lauren LePage is the new NRA State Director for Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire where she will oversee all legislative and political activities for the NRA in those states,” Dalseide wrote in an email.

