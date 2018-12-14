AUGUSTA — A community dinner was held on Thanksgiving day at the Le Club Calumet on the West River Road. More than 330 meals were served or delivered to the less fortunate in the Augusta area by member volunteers.

Most of the food used to prepare the meals was donated by the club membership. Donations were accepted at the door from those who could with all the proceeds going to the Bread of Life Ministries in Augusta. A check for $3,164.50 was presented to Molly Sirois from the Bread of Life. Also in attendance during the presentation were Club President Lisa Newell, Event Chairperson Paul Castonguay with his grandson Kainen.

