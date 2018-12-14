FARMINGTON — “Sing, Merry Christmas!,” an original Christmas musical drama by local playwright and composer, Sandi Rebert, will be presented at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Dec. 16-17, by the New Hope Baptist Church at 268 Perham St. Snow date is Tuesday, Dec. 18.

The moving drama is set in 1931during the Great Depression. Having lost money in the stock market, then forced off their small Texas farm because of drought, Kyle and his wife, Amy (Chris and Liz Phillips), and their little boy, Joey (Micah and Elijah Phillips) move to a small mid-western town. The play begins after Kyle and his family construct a make-shift tar-paper shack on the only affordable piece of land they could rent — next door to the mercantile owned by Mr. Willaby and his wife (John and Valerie Trabucchi). The elderly shop keeper is understandably upset with the arrangement. Things go from bad to worse and it seems as if Christmas will be very bleak for everyone. However, as one of Mr. Willaby’s customers reminds him it’s always time to sing “Merry Christmas!” Three of the choir numbers are medleys of familiar carols presented in original arrangements, one is a new Christmas number, “Allelujah! Christ is born.” Also included is a solo titled “Unworthy” and a song composed by another local talent, Kirk Doyle, “God is Ever Strong.”

Shopkeeper, Mr. Willaby (John Trabucchi), left, with Joey (Elijah Phillips) and his father, Kyle (Chris Phillips) in a scene from "Sing Merry Christmas!" an original musical set during the Great Depression. The production will be presented 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Dec. 16-17, by New Hope Baptist Church at 268 Perham St., in Farmington. Admission is free. Snow date is Tuesday, Dec. 18. Photo courtesy of New Hope Baptist Church

