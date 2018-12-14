The Maine Community Foundation has awarded the Skowhegan History House Museum & Research Center a $3,000 grant for the installation of French drain systems. This grant, under the Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency Grant program invests in the preservation, restoration and retrofitting of historic buildings in Maine. All funded projects are for historic buildings listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

“We are pleased to receive this Belvedere Grant” said Patricia Horine, President of the History House Board, according to a news release from the historical society, “because it supports our efforts to improve the History House basement environment by eliminating the infiltration of ground surface water draining down the foundation and into the building. Eliminating in-coming water lowers the basement’s humidity and moisture levels — both of which pose a threat to the diverse museum collections”.

French drains were installed in November by Lynch Landscaping workers Jorden Burdet, left, and Gage Currie. Contributed photo French drains were installed in November by Lynch Landscaping workers Jorden Burdet, left, and Gage Currie. Contributed photo

Louise Helen Coburn, niece of Maine Governor Abner Coburn (1863-64) and author of two volume set of Skowhegan on the Kennebec founded History House in 1937. Her purpose was to create a museum to collect, display, preserve, and maintain records pertaining to Skowhegan. She filled History House with authentic tools, maps, art, clothing, personal items, children’s toys and so much more from the 1800s. The Museum has archived journals, diaries, newspapers, family histories and other research materials readily available online to researchers and genealogists. History House is a non-profit organization that has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1963.

As keeper of the community’s cultural heritage, History House is a vital part of Skowhegan’s culture, education and heritage. It tells the community’s amazing story through on-site and outdoor exhibits, community-based historic tours, special events and programs.

Skowhegan History House Museum & Research Center is scheduled to reopen for the 2019 season on Tuesday, May 28. For more information call 474-6632.

