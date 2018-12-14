A slew of donations from the Maine VA Medical Center, at Togus, including toys and bikes, were brought on Friday to the Capital Region Salvation Army’s Christmas Castle in The Marketplace at Augusta. It’s the 28th year in which the veterans hospital’s staffers have organized a toy drive, according to the hospital’s Lisa Newell, who noted toys also came from the VA’s community-based outpatient clinics in Portland and Lewiston. In addition, the group collected pet food, toys and supplies for the Amy Buxton Pet Pantry.
The toys will be distributed to children of people who sign up to receive them for Christmas.
-
Local & State
Togus VA workers deliver donated toys to Salvation Army
-
Local & State
Augusta councilors debate merits of rink at Mill Park
-
Business
Maine grown grains a staple for 40 brews sold at Skowhegan restaurant
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Auto News and Comments
-
Local & State
Chelsea to launch livestreaming of public meetings