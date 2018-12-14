A slew of donations from the Maine VA Medical Center, at Togus, including toys and bikes, were brought on Friday to the Capital Region Salvation Army’s Christmas Castle in The Marketplace at Augusta. It’s the 28th year in which the veterans hospital’s staffers have organized a toy drive, according to the hospital’s Lisa Newell, who noted toys also came from the VA’s community-based outpatient clinics in Portland and Lewiston. In addition, the group collected pet food, toys and supplies for the Amy Buxton Pet Pantry.

The toys will be distributed to children of people who sign up to receive them for Christmas.

Share

< Previous