WATERVILLE — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a dairy forage conference on growing corn silage in a changing climate from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Governor’s Restaurant, 376 Main St.

The conferencet will focus on management techniques, variety selection and environmental stewardship to help producers grow healthier, more digestible forage crops. Topics will include nitrogen management, results of the 2018 corn silage variety trials, interseeding techniques and no-till production.

Lauchlin Titus, owner of AgMatters LLC, and a certified professional agronomist, will present a retrospective of corn silage production in Maine.

The $20 per person fee will include lunch; registration is requested.

Certified crop advisor credits and Maine pesticide recertification credits will be requested.

To register, visit extension.umaine.edu. For more information or a reasonable accommodation, contact Richard Kersbergen at 342-5971 or [email protected].

