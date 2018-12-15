IN ANSON, Friday at 10:34 p.m., a problem with an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile was reported on Union Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 10:15 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Western Avenue.
10:43 a.m., an assault was reported on Pierce Drive.
1:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Pierce Drive.
4:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
4:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Northern Avenue.
5:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Darin Drive.
5:27 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.
6:20 p.m., a gas leak odor was reported on Anthony Avenue.
6:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.
8:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
9:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Green Street.
9:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
11:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
11:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 3:54 p.m., an assault was reported on Roderick Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 4:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spurwink Lane.
4:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spurwink Lane.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 9:08 a.m., an assault was reported on Page Terrace.
4:54 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 5:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Burrill Street.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 7 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sisco Street.
7:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.
Saturday at 7:46 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Canaan Road.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 2:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 8:27 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 6:13 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Wilson Court.
6:22 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Sawtelle Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 2:28 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Main Street.
3:37 p.m., debris was reported on the roadway on Somerset Avenue.
IN SIDNEY, Friday at 3:53 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Middle Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 12:10 p.m., a burglary was reported on Cross Street.
3:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.
6:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dartmouth Street.
6:20 p.m., loud noise was reported on Dartmouth Street.
8:59 p.m., loud noise was reported on Milburn Street.
8:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Family Circle.
9:18 p.m., a caller from Hilton Hill Road reported a scam.
11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
11:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Saturday at 12:05 a.m., loud noise was reported on East Leavitt Street.
12:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
2:26 a.m., a theft was reported on Pine Street.
8:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
9:01 a.m., a theft was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
9:31 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Road.
IN SMITHFIELD, Saturday at 8:17 a.m., a fire was reported on Village Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:39 a.m., harassment was reported on Silver Place.
9:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
9:51 a.m., a theft was reported on Maple Street.
10:10 a.m., a theft was reported on Silver Street.
1:22 p.m., a theft was reported on Front Street.
1:45 p.m., a theft was reported on Carey Lane.
4:27 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on College Avenue.
6:12 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on College Avenue.
7:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.
8:03 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
9:35 p.m., a caller from College Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:29 a.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.
3:46 p.m., a burglary was reported on North Pond Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:32 p.m., Dylan Scott Young, 18, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant, as well as on a charge of minor possession liquor.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 12:13 p.m., Randall Lee Brackett, 33, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.
1:07 p.m., James Raymond Marr, 18, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:59 p.m., Hallie Stevens, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
10:30 p.m., Scott Rockwell, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violation of condition of release.
11:25 p.m., Jonathon Grant, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Saturday at 1:45 a.m., Chester Barnes, 26, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:14 p.m., Christopher L. Chubbuck, 23, of Oakland, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief.
-
Nation & World
Trump weighs next move on budget
-
Nation & World
Light at the end of the tunnel for climate talks
-
Health care
Mills decries federal judge’s ruling against Affordable Care Act
-
Nation & World
Egypt unveils newly found ancient tomb
-
Religion and Values
Creation of new church in Ukraine breaks ties to Russia