IN ANSON, Friday at 10:34 p.m., a problem with an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile was reported on Union Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 10:15 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Western Avenue.

10:43 a.m., an assault was reported on Pierce Drive.

1:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Pierce Drive.

4:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

4:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

5:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Darin Drive.

5:27 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.

6:20 p.m., a gas leak odor was reported on Anthony Avenue.

6:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Western Avenue.

8:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

9:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Green Street.

9:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

11:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

11:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 3:54 p.m., an assault was reported on Roderick Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 4:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spurwink Lane.

4:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spurwink Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 9:08 a.m., an assault was reported on Page Terrace.

4:54 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 5:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Burrill Street.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 7 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sisco Street.

7:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

Saturday at 7:46 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Canaan Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 2:34 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 8:27 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 6:13 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Wilson Court.

6:22 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Sawtelle Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 2:28 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Main Street.

3:37 p.m., debris was reported on the roadway on Somerset Avenue.

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 3:53 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Middle Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 12:10 p.m., a burglary was reported on Cross Street.

3:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dartmouth Street.

6:20 p.m., loud noise was reported on Dartmouth Street.

8:59 p.m., loud noise was reported on Milburn Street.

8:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Family Circle.

9:18 p.m., a caller from Hilton Hill Road reported a scam.

11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

11:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 12:05 a.m., loud noise was reported on East Leavitt Street.

12:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:26 a.m., a theft was reported on Pine Street.

8:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:01 a.m., a theft was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

9:31 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Saturday at 8:17 a.m., a fire was reported on Village Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:39 a.m., harassment was reported on Silver Place.

9:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

9:51 a.m., a theft was reported on Maple Street.

10:10 a.m., a theft was reported on Silver Street.

1:22 p.m., a theft was reported on Front Street.

1:45 p.m., a theft was reported on Carey Lane.

4:27 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on College Avenue.

6:12 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on College Avenue.

7:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.

8:03 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:35 p.m., a caller from College Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:29 a.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.

3:46 p.m., a burglary was reported on North Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:32 p.m., Dylan Scott Young, 18, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant, as well as on a charge of minor possession liquor.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 12:13 p.m., Randall Lee Brackett, 33, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.

1:07 p.m., James Raymond Marr, 18, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:59 p.m., Hallie Stevens, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

10:30 p.m., Scott Rockwell, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violation of condition of release.

11:25 p.m., Jonathon Grant, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Saturday at 1:45 a.m., Chester Barnes, 26, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:14 p.m., Christopher L. Chubbuck, 23, of Oakland, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal mischief.

