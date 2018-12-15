LEWISTON — Here’s one you probably didn’t see coming.

Lewiston-Auburn on Friday was named the No. 1 spot in the country for disc golf by an online publication dedicated to the sport.

Top courses According to the online publication UDisc, the following courses are among those that make the Lewiston-Auburn area the best location for disc golf in the country. — Sabattus Disc Golf: 18 holes, a three-story golf course and a clubhouse. One UDisc writer claims the Sabattus course is “… in the conversation for best complex in the world.” — Pineland Farms Disc Golf, New Gloucester: Touted for its two 18-hole courses. — Stevens Mountain View, Turner. — Acker’s Acres Disc Golf, Bowdoinham.

The people of UDisc.com say the beauty of the Maine landscape coupled with the number of course alternatives in the area make L-A a “hidden gem” in the disc golf universe.

“It’s a beautiful part of the country with so many dedicated people offering disc golf as both a recreational and competitive outlet for all ages,” said Terry ‘The Disc Golf Guy’ Miller, who assessed courses in the area for the online publication. “It also offers a valuable model for how to enrich the disc golfer experience.”

In the judging, Lewiston-Auburn beat out Minneapolis-St. Paul and Charlotte, North Carolina, which came in second and third, respectively.

“We at UDisc were as shocked as you probably are right now when Lewiston-Auburn came out at the top of our list,” UDisc writer Alex Williamson said. “Our first thoughts about Maine were lobster, Stephen King and nor’easters – not ‘best disc golf in the country.'”

In all, UDisc surveyed nearly 400 cities nationwide before announcing its findings. Lewiston-Auburn was ranked sixth for quantity – the total number of nearby holes available – but best overall for quality.

Among the reasons for their choice, the people of UDisc said, was that all Maine courses adhere to the pay-to-play philosophy.

“It has helped cultivate a strong disc golf community and has led to some truly great courses,” said Jamie White of Lewiston, who organizes both sanctioned and unsanctioned events in the area. “The money always goes back into the courses and the difference is very noticeable. We have some of the best-maintained courses on the planet. Almost all the courses have fully stocked clubhouses and bathroom facilities and many courses have more than one full 18-hole course. Lewiston-Auburn is great because there are about 40 18-hole courses within a 40-mile radius of downtown.”

The Friday announcement specifically listed courses in Sabattus, New Gloucester, Turner, Bowdoinham and North Yarmouth – none in Lewiston or Auburn, ironically.

Joshua Seeley, who lives in Lewiston, said he is always just a short drive from whatever course he feels like playing.

“I am about 20 to 40 minutes away from just about any course I want to play,” he said. “Maine disc golf offers a lot of different things. There are a lot of smaller holes and some bigger holes with a lot of elevation to deal with. Most courses in Maine are very wooded and technical.”

