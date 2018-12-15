Volunteers placed 375 wreaths on veterans’ graves in Oak Grove Cemetery in Gardiner on Saturday morning as part of Wreaths Across America events nationwide.

In the capital area, wreaths were also placed at cemeteries in West Gardiner, Augusta and Togus.

Wreaths Across America was started in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester and has expanded to hundreds of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states.

President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday during an annual event in which holiday wreaths are laid to honor the sacrifices made by veterans and their families, according to the Associated Press. The president listened to a tour guide as they walked through the rows of white tombstones.

The wreaths were delivered to the national cemetary Saturday, starting their journey Dec. 8 from Columbia Falls, Maine, where the wreaths are made. The convoy of trucks stopped at schools, memorials and veteran group gatherings along the way.

Trump told reporters that he supported a plan to expand the cemetery so it could continue to hold burials for decades to come.

