Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Standish on Sunday night.
A heavy fire was reported at 12 Maple Ridge Drive just before 9 p.m.
Dispatchers called for all available personnel to respond and mutual aid from neighboring communities.
A dispatcher at the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center said people were at home when the fire broke out but there were no injuries.
According to town tax records, a two-story single-family home is at that address, in a subdivision off Route 35, near Sebago Lake.
