AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Dec. 6-12, 2018, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Scott W. Allard, 55, of Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized use of property Nov. 13, 2017, in Winslow; 10-month jail sentence; criminal mischief Nov. 13, 2017, in Winslow; 10-month Department of Corrections sentence; failing to stop for an officer Nov. 13, 2017, in Winslow; six-month jail sentence; driving to endanger, same date and town, dismissed.

Christopher M. Bates, 27, of Norridgewock, fraudulently obtaining license or permitting Aug. 7, 2018, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Whitney L. Beal, 31, of Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 9, 2017, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Elizabeth Beaucage, 20, of Turner, criminal trespass March 25, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Nicolas Berry, 22, of Waterville, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Oct. 14, 2017, in China; $400 fine.

Connor Michael Brann, 20, of West Gardiner, operating under the influence May 19, 2018, in Gardiner; $900 fine, 14-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force May 19, 2018, in Gardiner; two-day jail sentence; operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions, same date and town, dismissed.

Aaron Francis Brunelle, 39, of Augusta, reckless violation of protective order June 2, 2017, in Augusta; 30-month Department of Corrections sentence; domestic violence terrorizing, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed. Violating condition of release Oct. 1, 2018, in Augusta; 24-month Department of Corrections sentence; violating condition of release Oct. 1, 2018, in Augusta; 24-month Department of Corrections sentence.

Hailey Caron, 18, of Auburn, operating vehicle without license Oct. 14, 2018, in Monmouth; $200 fine.

Vincent A. Cascio Jr., 55, of Waterville, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Sept. 2, 2018, in Clinton; 12-hour jail sentence; obstructing government administration and obstructing public ways, same date and town, dismissed.

Katelyn H. Chase Colby, 27, of Gardiner, failing to stop for an officer Aug. 30, 2018, in Manchester; $300 fine; operating after registration suspended, same date and town, dismissed. Use of drug paraphernalia Aug. 30, 2018, in Manchester; $300 fine, $300 suspended.

Jason S. Clary, 37, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle Jan. 19, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Brett J. Collier, 46, of Oakland, disorderly conduct, fighting Sept. 30, 2017, in Oakland; $300 fine; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Joel D. Craig, 42, of Vienna, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 24, 2018, in Augusta; 14-day jail sentence, $29.99 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Addie Crocker, 37, of Winslow, operating under the influence Aug. 3, 2018, in Winslow; $500 fine, 12-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; endangering the welfare of a child Aug. 3, 2018, in Winslow; 12-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of methamphetamine, driving to endanger and permitting attachment of false plates, same date and town, dismissed.

Jennifer L. Curtis, 37, of Fairfield, operating after registration suspended Feb. 26, 2018, in Waterville; 24-hour jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked June 8, 2018, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Zachary Alan Cyr, 24, of Winslow, illegal placing of bear bait Sept. 9, 2018, in Rome; $100 fine.

Dion Davis, 43, of Augusta, fugitive from justice Nov. 23, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Terence M. Downes Jr., 39, of Augusta, operating after registration suspended July 10, 2018, in Belgrade; $100 fine.

Johnathan Duprey, 24, of Winslow, violating protection from abuse order Dec. 10, 2018, in Winslow; 72-hour jail sentence.

Shane E. George, 31, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 16, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Corey A. Gerard, 35, of Canaan, operating while license suspended or revoked July 26, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Antonio M. Giandrea, 48, of Belgrade, forgery March 15, 2018, in Litchfield; 25-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 1, 2017, in Litchfield, dismissed. Violating condition of release July 5, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Justin Hardesty, 33, of South China, operating under the influence Aug. 3, 2018, in China; $1,100 fine, three-year jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, two year probation, six-year license and registration suspension; operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed. Operating ATV on public way Aug. 3, 2018, in China, dismissed.

Tyler Haskins, 29, of Roanoke, Virginia, failure to register vehicle Nov. 17, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Derek C. Hayden, 27, of Waterville, driving to endanger Oct. 8, 2017, in Waterville; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Emily A. Hinkley, 27, of Gardiner, failure to register vehicle Oct. 30, 2018, in Gardiner; $100 fine.

Joseph Johnson, 40, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Dec. 5, 2018, in Augusta; 15-day jail sentence.

Matthew A. Libbey, 35, of West Gardiner, operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions Sept. 7, 2018, in Manchester; $100 fine.

Andrew J. Littlefield, 30, of Waterville, theft by deception Aug. 7, 2018, in Waterville; seven-day jail sentence.

Parrish A. Manson Jr., 71, of Waterville, failing to stop for an officer Aug. 23, 2018, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Autumn Martel-Dozois, 20, of Lewiston, criminal trespass March 25, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jacob Eseley McMillan, 24, of Gardiner, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Dec. 8, 2018, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Tiffany Merrill, 32, of Augusta, domestic violence assault and violating condition of release June 8, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed. Violating condition of release July 1, 2018, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence. Disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place and violating condition of release, Aug. 12, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Cathy A. Moen, 53, of Brunswick, Georgia, operating under the influence May 13, 2018, in Winslow; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Kayla J. Nadeau, 26, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 22, 2018, in Clinton, dismissed.

Gabrielle Nolan, 20, of Wales, criminal trespass March 25, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jacob M. Noyes, 30, of Bowdoinham, operating after registration suspended Sept. 5, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Manuel O’Shea, 24, of Methuen, Massachusetts, burglary of a motor vehicle Sept. 2, 2018, in China; four-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 2, 2018, in China; four-day jail sentence; misuse of identification Sept. 2, 2018, in China; $400 fine, $100 restitution.

David Peabody, 53, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 17, 2018, in Gardiner; $250 fine.

Dale L. Peaslee Jr., 23, of Winthrop, failing to register vehicle within 30 days Oct. 30, 2018, in Hallowell; $100 fine.

Jennifer Piper, 31, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Oct. 24, 2018, in Gardiner; $400 fine; violating condition of release Oct. 24, 2018, in Gardiner; $100 fine.

Roger Pomerleau, 47, of Winslow, rule violation, possessing or using drugs on duty Oct. 10, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Todd H. Pooler, 55, of South China, violating condition of release Oct. 13, 2018, in Augusta; three-day jail sentence; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Oct. 13, 2018, in Augusta; three-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Sept. 23, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Sept. 23, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Jason A. Pratt, 41, of Gardiner, theft by deception March 16, 2018, in Pittston; nine-month jail sentence, $1,800 restitution.

Matthew M. Raymond, 27, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked March 25, 2017, in Clinton, dismissed.

Joshua M. Roderick, 30, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized use of property Aug. 27, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence; operating under the influence Aug. 27, 2018, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating vehicle without license Aug. 27, 2018, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Rebecca Rose, 29, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle Nov. 4, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Shaun Roy, 32, of Lewiston, permitting unlawful use of license or ID card Oct. 14, 2018, in Monmouth; $200 fine.

Dylan St. Amand, 25, of Waterville, operating under the influence Oct. 2, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, same date and town, dismissed.

Gary L. Sawtelle, 44, of Farmingdale, criminal mischief Aug. 29, 2018, in Manchester; $200 fine, $50 restitution; criminal trespass Aug. 29, 2018, in Manchester; $200 fine, $200 suspended.

David Sheehan, 47, of Waterville, domestic violence assault June 25, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Katie L. Smith, 32, of Baileyville, operating while license suspended or revoked June 26, 2018, in Clinton; $250 fine; violating condition of release June 26, 2018, in Clinton; 48-hour jail sentence; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Zachery Smith, 28, of Albion, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 8, 2018, in Waterville; $250 fine, $250 suspended, 24-hour jail sentence.

Troy Soucy, 34, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 29, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine, $29.92 restitution.

Spencer Spearin, 22, of East Millinocket, operating under the influence Sept. 30, 2018, in Sidney; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Jacqueline R. Stanley, 32, of Fairfield, operating after registration suspended June 17, 2018, in Waterville; 14-hour jail sentence.

David R. Strain, 35, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Oct. 10, 2018, in Augusta; three-year jail sentence all but nine months suspended, two year probation; assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Kirstie L. Teague, 27, of Portland, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate June 1, 2018, in Monmouth; $100 fine.

Kristina Torres, 37, of New York, New York, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Nov. 26, 2017, in Winslow; $400 fine, seven-year Department of Corrections sentence all but three years suspended, three-year probation, $1,960 restitution; unlawful possession of heroin Nov. 26, 2017, in Winslow; $400 fine, $400 suspended, two-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Gregory J. Traussi, 51, of Sidney, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 26, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Ashley Viles, 19, of Vassalboro, supervising junior hunter who violates law Oct. 6, 2018, in Fayette; $100 fine.

Kerry Walters, 68, of Manchester, failure to register vehicle Nov. 20, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

