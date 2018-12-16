IN ANSON, Saturday at 5:17 p.m., a brush, woods or grass fire was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 9:28 a.m., noise was reported on Commons Circle.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 9:10 p.m., a fire was reported on Bangor Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 11:05 p.m., loud noise was reported on Woodman Avenue.

Sunday at 3:48 a.m., a problem with an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 1 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oakes Street.

6:27 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Temple Road.

10:40 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.

11:43 p.m., noise was reported on Middle Street.

Sunday at 2:42 a.m., noise was reported on High Street.

9:52 a.m., a caller from Livermore Falls Road issued a late report of an assault.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 11:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Saturday at 12:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Kingfield Road.

IN LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Saturday at 6:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Long Falls Dam Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 3:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Street.

IN MOSCOW, Saturday at 3:49 p.m., a snowmobile accident was reported on Stream Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Saturday, a vehicle fire was reported on Bray Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 1:33 a.m., a caller from Canaan Road reported a scam.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 8:40 p.m., threatening was reported on Fairhaven Terrace.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:31 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Road.

12:42 p.m., mischief was reported on Alder Street.

2:46 p.m., a theft was reported on Geralds Way.

6:38 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Madison Avenue.

9:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

11:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North School Street.

IN STRONG, Saturday at 6:32 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on West Freeman Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:58 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

1:03 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported at JFK Plaza on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:40 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gold Street.

2:05 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Oak Street.

3:53 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive. Two people were arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the report.

8:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:38 p.m., a caller from Poolers Park Way reported an unwanted person on the premises.

10:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gold Street.

Sunday at 12:34 a.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street. Two people were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, fighting, according to the report.

1:16 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Appleton Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 9:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 11:27 a.m., a theft was reported on Mohegan Street.

12:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Augusta Road.

5:51 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Maple Ridge and China roads.

7:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Cushman Road.

8:03 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Garland Road.

Arrests

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 10:08 a.m., Katharyn A. Garland, 68, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7:45 p.m., Bruce Alan Burns, 53, of Lexington Township, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as a charge of violating condition of release.

10:26 p.m., Elizabeth A. Laberge, 32, of Embden, was arrested on two warrants.

11:57 p.m., John Harold Dow, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.

Sunday at 12:41 a.m., Wilfred J. Roderick, 40, of Moscow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:11 p.m., Ryan C. Toothaker, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

Sunday at 12:34 a.m., Daniel Hawes, 25, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, fighting.

5:11 a.m., Jordan Agger, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

