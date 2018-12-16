Greater Portland begins the week with at least a few inches of new snow.

An overnight storm has dropped snow in the Casco Bay area and York County into interior western and central Maine and the midcoast

James Brown, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray, said the heaviest accumulations would stay along the coastline.

“This is a coastal system, you are going to see the most in southern Maine and coastal areas, but it tapers off when you come into the mountains,” Brown said.

The storm should pull away by midmorning Monday in the Portland area, he added.

The Portland Police Department warned that roads were slick and reported several accidents by 6 a.m. Monday morning.

The roads are getting slippery and we have a number of accidents all ready. Drive at a safe speed, leave room between you and the car in front of you and clean off your windows. pic.twitter.com/5wi2QPT4LK — Portland Police (@PolicePortland) December 17, 2018

The department warned commuters to drive slowly, leave room between cars and clean off their vehicles before departing.

The remainder of the week is expected to be clear and cold, with the next weather system developing by the weekend.

