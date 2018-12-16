Four people were injured Sunday in a three-vehicle crash caused by a man fleeing police on Route 302 in Raymond, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Dale H. Tucker, 29, of Casco rammed his 2007 Chevy Cobalt into two vehicles after driving away from a traffic stop by a sheriff’s deputy around 12:23 p.m., Capt. Don Goulet said.

The road, a major Cumberland County thoroughfare, was partially closed to traffic for several hours following the collision. It reopened around 4:30 p.m. Tucker was arrested and charged with aggravated driving to endanger, aggravated eluding a law enforcement officer, criminal speed, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, among other motor vehicle infractions, Goulet said in a news release.

Four people, including Tucker, were injured in the crash. None of the injuries was life-threatening, according to Goulet.

Deputies were searching for Tucker because of his involvement in a “domestic situation” in Casco earlier Sunday.

“Tucker made threats of going to a residence in Windham and causing harm,” Goulet said.

A deputy stopped Tucker at the intersection of Route 302 and Route 35. Tucker sped off when the deputy asked him to pull into a nearby parking lot, Goulet said.

The area is a dense commercial zone with five traffic lanes bordered on both sides by strip malls.

The deputy pursued Tucker, but stopped following him after Tucker began driving recklessly at a high speed, Goulet added.

He said Tucker tried to avoid a spike mat deputies prepared to stop him and swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting two vehicles heading the opposite direction. The crash happened about 3 miles north of where Tucker was first stopped.

One of the cars Tucker hit was a 2000 Buick Park Avenue driven by Barbara Young, 82, of Gray, Goulet said. Young and her passengers, Elmer Young, 91, and Douglas Young, 60, were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries. Tucker was in custody at the hospital late Sunday afternoon, Goulet said.

The other vehicle was a 2018 Chevy Z71 pickup driven by Tyler Bisson, 28, of Raymond.

The sheriff’s office and Windham police are investigating the crash. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to an interview request Sunday.

