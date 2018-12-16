LOS ANGELES — “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” swung to the top of the domestic box office in its first weekend in theaters. The film led a host of newcomers that debuted to varying success on this pre-Christmas holiday weekend, including Clint Eastwood’s drug smuggling drama “The Mule” and the Peter Jackson-produced epic “Mortal Engines,” which bombed in North American theaters.
“Into the Spider-Verse” earned an estimated $35.4 million from 3,813 theaters against a $90 million production budget – a record for animated movies in December.
– From news service reports
