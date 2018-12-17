SeniorsPlus recently announced office hours for its satellite office location at 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

Office hours for scheduled appointments will be from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Visitors will need to call 800-427-1241 to schedule an appointment.

Walk-in hours will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month.

Staff will be on hand to answer any questions or concerns about services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities and their families. These services are free and open to the public.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible.

The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those it serves. SeniorsPlus serves more than 17,000 individuals annually.

For more information, visitseniorsplus.org or call 800-427-1241.

