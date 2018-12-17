IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:21 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sparrow Drive.

11:47 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Front Street.

2:28 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Whitten Road.

3:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

3:18 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

6:15 p.m., police recovered property on Cony Street.

7:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

7:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

7:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

8:13 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Eastern Avenue.

8:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Drive.

9:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

10:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Bangor Street.

10:36 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

Monday at 12:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

IN CHINA, Saturday at 1:23 p.m., theft was reported on Route 3.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:05 a.m., police conducted a well-being check on Snow Street.

Sunday at 12:25 a.m., theft was reported on Main Avenue.

IN RANDOLPH, Sunday at 12:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Street.

IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 8:34 p.m., fraud was reported on Middle Street.

ARRESTS

IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:32 p.m., Ginni L. Labree, 44, of Gardiner, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:57 p.m., Ashley N. Souza, 28, of Jefferson, was summonsed on a charge of theft of property under $500 after a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 7:07 p.m., a 76-year old Pittston woman was summonsed on a charge operating a motor vehicle while her license was suspended.

