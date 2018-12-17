IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:21 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Sparrow Drive.
11:47 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Front Street.
2:28 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Whitten Road.
3:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
3:18 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
6:15 p.m., police recovered property on Cony Street.
7:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.
7:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.
7:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
8:13 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Eastern Avenue.
8:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Drive.
9:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.
10:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Bangor Street.
10:36 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
10:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
Monday at 12:52 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
IN CHINA, Saturday at 1:23 p.m., theft was reported on Route 3.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:05 a.m., police conducted a well-being check on Snow Street.
Sunday at 12:25 a.m., theft was reported on Main Avenue.
IN RANDOLPH, Sunday at 12:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Street.
IN WINTHROP, Sunday at 8:34 p.m., fraud was reported on Middle Street.
ARRESTS
IN GARDINER, Friday at 12:32 p.m., Ginni L. Labree, 44, of Gardiner, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:57 p.m., Ashley N. Souza, 28, of Jefferson, was summonsed on a charge of theft of property under $500 after a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 7:07 p.m., a 76-year old Pittston woman was summonsed on a charge operating a motor vehicle while her license was suspended.
-
Community
Winthrop Historical Society's 2019 calendars for sale
-
Maine Crime
Police: Richmond man, woman died in murder-suicide
-
Nation & World
Migrant child’s death highlights communications problems at border
-
News
Review: ‘Magic of Christmas’ is back to where it once belonged
-
Politics
In second cabinet pick, Mills taps new finance chief