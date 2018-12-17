BETHEL — Desiree Dumais scored 13 points to lead the Oak Hill girls basketball team to a 58-30 win over Telstar in a Mountain Valley Conference game Monday.

Abby Nadeau scored 12 points, while Audrey Dillman added 10 points for the Raiders (4-0).

Luci Rothwell led the Rebels (0-4) with 20 points.

MT. ABRAM 46, LISBON 42: Summer Ross scored 17 points to lead the Roadrunners to an MVC win over the Greyhounds in Salem.

Madison Phelps and Ashlyn Sorel each added 11 points for Mt. Abram (1-3).

Carly Drischler led Lisbon (0-3) with 11 points. Charlee Cox added 10 points.

BOOTHBAY 55, MONMOUTH 46: Faith Blethen scored 28 points to lead the Seahawks to a win over the Mustangs in Monmouth.

Glory Blethen scored 11 points, while Josey Smith added six points for Boothbay (3-0).

Libby Clement led Monmouth (1-3) with 12 points. Abby Ferland chipped in with nine points.

