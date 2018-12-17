IN CANAAN, Monday at 9:12 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 10:33 a.m., a structure fire was reported on U.S. Route 201.

IN CORNVILLE, Sunday at 10:31 a.m., trespassing was reported on Hartland Road.

12:01 p.m., threatening was reported on Ames Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 11:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Osborne Street.

8:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

2:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mountain Avenue.

3:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ohio Hill Road.

Monday at 9:25 a.m., vandalism was reported on Kelley Street.

9:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

11:31 a.m., theft was reported on Middle Road.

12:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Back Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 11:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

10:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bemis Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 12:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Clairay Drive.

IN MERCER, Monday at 1:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on True Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:29 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Country Club Road.

10:26 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Pullen Drive.

11:42 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Center Street.

12:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairfield Street.

1:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oak Street.

6:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.

7:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Everett Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 1:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

7:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

12:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

8:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sunrise Drive.

Monday at 6:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:41 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Water Street.

12:37 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Winter Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:11 p.m., a burglary was reported on Summer Street.

4:23 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

7:46 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:52 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Pleasant Street.

10:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

Monday at 1:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 7:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 2:40 a.m., Brody Justin Ernest Pond, 21, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

Sunday at 12:30 p.m., Nicole M. Tucker, 26, of Mexico, was arrested on a charge of failing to return vehicle registration.

4:15 p.m., Andrew Deering, 31, of Jay, was arrested on charges of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, aggravated reckless conduct and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

7:50 p.m., Kyle Goehringer, 32, of Hermon, was arrested on a warrant and charges of eluding an officer, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit, operating while his license was suspended or revoked, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release.

11:33 p.m., Joshua J. Norton, 39, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence stalking, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, aggravated criminal mischief, driving to endanger and eluding an officer.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 1:17 a.m., Alan R. Dill, 39, of Harmony, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:34 a.m., Lucas Cole, 30, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, fighting.

5:32 p.m., Tammy McCue, 47, of Knox, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating after suspension, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

10:38 p.m., Adam Bajpai, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violating a condition of release.

Monday at 2:05 a.m., Adam Bajpai, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, domestic violence assault, terrorizing and two counts of violating conditions of release.

