The mother of missing toddler Ayla Reynolds has filed a lawsuit that accuses the girl’s father of causing her death seven years ago.

Trista Reynolds filed the wrongful death suit at the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland on Monday morning. She then addressed the media with her attorney, William Childs.

Contributed photo of Ayla Reynolds

Reynolds spoke haltingly as she delivered a message directly to Justin DiPietro, who reported the toddler missing on this date seven years ago.

“I wonder if this is haunting you, Justin,” she said. “I wonder if our daughter haunts your dreams or if you see her blue eyes when you close your eyes at night.”

Reynolds clutched a written statement as she spoke, her hands and voice shaking.

The suit seeks monetary damages. Childs said it is primarily intended to find answers about what happened to the girl and, if possible, to recover her remains.

DiPetro’s whereabouts are now unknown, and Childs said he has not yet been successful in trying to serve the girl’s father with the lawsuit.

“Justin, I promise you, wherever you are, one day you will have to face me and tell me the truth, what really happened to Ayla that night,” Trista Reynolds said. “You can’t hide from this forever.”

The case drew national attention and sparked the largest and most costly police investigation in state history.

Ayla disappeared seven years ago from her paternal grandmother’s house at 29 Violette Ave. in Waterville and has never been found, despite a massive police investigation. No charges have ever been filed in the disappearance, although authorities have said DiPietro hasn’t told them all that he knows. DiPietro has maintained that someone must have abducted Ayla during the night, but police say there’s no evidence to support that claim.

The blond-haired, blue-eyed Ayla was in the care of DiPietro, who was staying with his mother, Phoebe DiPietro, at her house at the time. He reported the child missing on the morning of Dec. 17, 2011. Although Phoebe DiPietro was not in the house the night before Ayla was reported missing, her daughter, Elisha DiPietro, and Justin DiPietro’s then-girlfriend Courtney Roberts, were there.

Police say they believe Ayla, who was 20 months old when she disappeared and who now would be 8 years old, met with foul play the third week of December that year.

A judge last year officially declared Ayla to be dead, paving the way for a wrongful death suit to be filed against those believed to be responsible. The time for filing that suit, however, had not yet been discussed — until now.

In the years since Ayla’s disappearance, Justin DiPietro moved away from Maine and stopped talking to the media about the case.

A letter a Morning Sentinel reporter sent to Justin DiPietro’s home through the U.S. Postal Service last year in Winnetka, California, seeking comment did not draw a response. Facebook messages sent Thursday to Roberts and Elisha DiPietro were not returned. Phoebe DiPietro has no telephone number listed in the Waterville area.

Childs, of the Portland law firm Childs, Rundlett, Fifield & Altshuler LLC, of Portland, said an official tried recently to serve Justin DiPietro, now 31, with a summons on the complaint for wrongful death at his last known address in Winnetka, California. But that official was told by a tenant that DiPietro no longer lived there and that he moved in July 2018.

The process server official, Nelson Tucker, conducted an extensive search to locate his whereabouts in Los Angeles County, including in Compton, California, and elsewhere, but was unsuccessful, according to Nelson’s sworn statement, dated Dec. 5.

Childs said he also sent the complaint and summons to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office to try to serve DiPietro at his mother’s house on Violette Avenue in Waterville.

Lt. Jeffrey Love, who is in charge of the Maine State Police Unsolved Homicide Unit and oversees the Ayla investigation, said police remain dedicated to solving the case.

