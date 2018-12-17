The Winthrop Maine Historical Society has its 2019 Winthrop Maine Town Calendar available for sale. The theme is “Salute to the Winthrop Fire Department.”

Calendars cost $6 each and can be purchased at the following locations: Annabessacook Farm, Audette’s Hardware, Bloom Salon, Camden National Bank, Charles M. Bailey Library, Coldwell Banker: Thomas Agency, Dave’s Appliance, Foshay-Carlton, Full Court Deli, Kennebec Savings Bank, Main Street Mercantile, Mia Lina’s, Pepper’s Garden & Grill, Pete’s Roast Beef, Winthrop Federal Credit Union and Winthrop Fuel.

All profits will benefit the Winthrop Maine Historical Society.

For more information, call Shane Billings at the Bailey Public Library at 377-8673.

