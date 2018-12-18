I read the article on the Augusta City Council seeking to remove two recycling points and restrict access to two others (“Augusta considering eliminating two of four recycling bins used by residents,” Dec. 14). The system is already difficult to use, as they do not empty the bins often enough. Many times I have had to return home with my recycling and try again another day.

If they further restrict the access and times I can do this, I will probably have to stop recycling and just put stuff in the trash. I am sure that there are many other people in the city of Augusta that will decide to do the same thing.

I strongly suggest that the people of Augusta contact their city councilors and express their opinion on this change, I have.

Jim Wood

Augusta

