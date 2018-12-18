Kudos to the Calumet Club for offering such a nice holiday meal to the community. It was exceptionally well organized, the food was delicious, and the camaraderie was great.

Thank you to all who were involved in the planning and execution. It was a win-win for all.

Arthur and Lorraine Philbrick

Augusta

