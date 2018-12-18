Kudos to the Calumet Club for offering such a nice holiday meal to the community. It was exceptionally well organized, the food was delicious, and the camaraderie was great.
Thank you to all who were involved in the planning and execution. It was a win-win for all.
Arthur and Lorraine Philbrick
Augusta
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Republicans should end war on Obamacare
-
Business
Developers resume push in Falmouth for mixed-use project with 21 buildings
-
Opinion
Today's editorial cartoon
-
Columnists
Another View: Editorial lacked insight on CMP's power line proposal
-
Letters to the Editor
Calumet Club deserves kudos