The crew of the Coast Guard cutter Campbell has returned to its homeport in Maine after seizing millions of dollars in illegal drugs during a three-month narcotics patrol assignment that took the boat through the eastern Pacific Ocean.

The Campbell returned to Kittery after seizing 5,300 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $159 million. The cutter’s crew also detained six suspected drug smugglers during the operation, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

“Campbell’s crew demonstrated unwavering dedication and operational excellence during the 90-day deployment in the eastern Pacific Ocean,” Mark McDonnell, commander of the Campbell, said in a statement. “We enjoyed strong support from out international and interagency partners, helping us thwart criminal networks’ illicit operations in the Western Hemisphere.”

In addition to disrupting the flow of illegal drugs, the crew of the Campbell also rescued a sea turtle that had become entangled in a net.

During its deployment, the Campbell sailed more than 20,000 nautical miles. The Campbell is a 270-foot cutter with a crew of 106.

The vessel has been homeported in Kittery since 2003.

