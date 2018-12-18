Ronald Emery, of China, received his 50 Year Pin at Dunlap Chapter No. 12 at the Stated Meeting held Dec. 12.

tInspection by the Grand Officers was on the Most Excellent Degree with Emery setting in the East. He was presented the 50 year pin by Most Excellent Grand High Priest Brian S. Messing, and Right Excellent Daniel Hanson, District Deputy Grand High Priest.

