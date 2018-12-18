A Gardiner man has been sentenced to three years in prison on charges of conspiring to distribute heroin and crack cocaine.

Jeffrey Johnson, 58, pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court to three years in prison and three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Johnson, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank, conspired with others from June 2015 to March 2017 to acquire heroin, fentanyl and cocaine base, commonly known as crack, in Rochester, New York, and transport it to central Maine for distribution.

He allowed drug dealers from Rochester to sell narcotics from his residence, then in Chelsea, and set up and provided transportation for drug deals, according to the release.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta police.

