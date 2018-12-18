AUGUSTA – Republican Gov. Paul LePage wants Democratic Gov.-elect Janet Mills to continue a lawsuit he filed against her, alleging she abused her authority when she joined a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration in 2017.

LePage’s office said Tuesday he has filed a motion in Maine Supreme Judicial Court to extend the deadline in his suit against Mills, the attorney general. If the motion is granted by the court, it would keep the suit alive after Mills succeeds LePage as governor, so the court can rule on his legal arguments that she abused her authority.

Attorney General Janet Mills and Gov. Paul LePage

Mills joined California and other states in September 2017 in a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program. She was among at least 20 attorneys general nationwide to challenge the president’s move in two lawsuits.

LePage then filed his own lawsuit in October 2017, arguing that Mills acted without permission required from the Maine Legislature or the governor’s office. Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy issued an order in October of this year that sided with the attorney general. LePage appealed that decision to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Mills has indicated that she will drop LePage’s appeal of the decision upon taking the governor’s office, but he believes the case should be decided by the state’s law court, regardless.

“These appeals raise important legal questions, which are not personal to us as individuals, but rather relate to the respective offices of Governor and Attorney General under the Maine Constitution,” LePage said in a prepared statement. “The appeals should not be mooted by reason of the change in the office holders. The public interest would be served by her agreeing to have these cases continue to a decision by the Law Court by substituting the parties with the new office holders.”

A spokeswoman for Mills in the Attorney General’s Office declined comment on LePage’s request Tuesday.

“Governor-elect Mills is focused on assembling her Cabinet and moving Maine forward, not on engaging in further debate with the outgoing governor,” said Scott Ogden, who will be her communications director as governor.

In a Dec. 11 letter to LePage’s attorney, Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Bolton suggested that the parties ask the court to suspend its schedule for submitting written arguments while LePage remains in office “in order to avoid any further expenditure of taxpayer dollars on this litigation.”

But LePage has rejected that proposal.

“This is an opportunity to clarify the law and establish boundaries,” LePage said in a prepared statement. “If a time comes during (Mills’) administration where there is again divided government, she may regret not having pursued this lawsuit.”

LePage and Mills have long clashed over legal issues, including immigration, Medicaid expansion and the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

Scott Thistle can be contacted at 791-6330 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: thisdog

Share

filed under: