FARMINGTON — Let’s Go! recently announced that 17 schools, 13 school cafeterias, eight out-of-school programs, 16 child care programs, and seven health care practices in Franklin County were recognized for their positive impact on children’s health, according to a news release from Franklin Community Health Network. A total of 48 sites are proactively implementing Let’s Go!’s evidence-based strategies with the goal of increasing daily healthy habits. Recognition certificates were awarded on Nov. 8 at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Let’s Go! sites are instilling a positive relationship with food and an enthusiasm for healthy choices — 100 percent of the child care and out-of-school care sites provide opportunities to be active every day and limit sugary drinks and more than half of Let’s Go! sites in the county are limiting unhealthy foods, limiting recreational screen time, and prohibiting use of food as a reward.

“Our partners work hard, each and every day, to make sure the kids in their care make healthy choices and understand why those choices matter,” said Dr. Victoria Rogers, senior director of the Let’s Go! program, according to the release. “We believe healthy habits make happy kids and that’s why we’re dedicated to decreasing childhood obesity one healthy choice at a time.”

The following programs were recognized by the organization:

• Gold Recognition: Strong Elementary School, Fit Girls of Wilton Maine, Phillips Elementary School, Sweatt-Winter Early Care and Education Center, Tamarack Tree House Child Care, Jeannie’s Jungle Childcare, Rangeley Lakes Regional School Cafeteria, and Spruce Mountain High School Cafeteria.

• Silver Recognition: Tiny Tikes Child Care, RSU 9 Elementary Schools, Kineowatha Park, Western Maine Center for Children, Maine Mountain Children’s House, Jay Early Learning Center, Farmington Early Head Start, Stratton School Everybody Let’s Go!, Rangeley Fitness Center, Spruce Mountain Elementary School Cafeteria, Spruce Mountain Middle School Cafeteria, Spruce Mountain Primary School Cafeteria, Academy Hill School Cafeteria, Cape Cod Hill Elementary School Cafeteria, Cascade Brook School Cafeteria, Gerald D. Cushing School Cafeteria, Mt. Blue High School Cafeteria, Mt. Blue Middle School Cafeteria, W.G. Mallett School Cafeteria, and Stratton Elementary School Cafeteria.

• Bronze Recognition: JOY.ful.LEE Growing Child Care, Wilton ELC Community Concepts, Gerald D. Cushing School, 21st Century Kids of Franklin Summer and After School Enrichment (RSU 9 K-5 elementary students), W. G. Mallett School, Mt. Blue Middle School, UMF Fitness and Recreation Center, Antigravity Complex, Town Park-Day Camp, and Stratton Elementary School.

• Healthcare Sites Implementing Let’s Go!: Farmington Family Practice, Franklin Health Livermore Falls Family Practice, Franklin Health Pediatrics, Mt. Abram Regional Health Center, Rangeley Family Medicine, Strong Area Health Center, and Western Maine Family Health Center.

For more information about the program, call Corey Dowe, program and planning coordinator at 779-2925 or visit mainehealth.org.

