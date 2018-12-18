WATERVILLE — Matt Parent scored 20 points and Tucker Charles added 14 more as Messalonskee grabbed a 53-52 win over Waterville ina Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night at Donovan Gym.

Parker Cole and Mason Viollette each scored six points for Messalonskee (3-1), which outscored Waterville 32-20 in the second half for the victory.

Jack Lloyd led Waterville (0-4) with 21 points. David Barre added 18 points.

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 62, SKOWHEGAN 44: Marcus Christopher scored 15 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Indians, who fell to the Broncos in Skowhegan.

Matush Prokop added 10 points for Skowhegan (2-2).

Kory Winch led Hampden (4-0) with 21 points, while Bryce Lausier added 15 points.

VALLEY 84, PISCATAQUIS 66: Keegan Farnham had 22 points, eight assists and 10 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers to an East/West Conference win in Bingham.

Joey Thomas had 23 points and six assists, while Mason Wyman had six points and 10 rebounds for Valley (4-0).

Eben Cooley led Piscataquis (0-3) with 20 points.

CONY 65, NOKOMIS 27: Luke Briggs scored 15 points to lead the Rams to a KVAC victory over the Warriors in Augusta.

Kyle Douin scored 12 points, while Dakota Dearborn added 11 points for Cony (4-0). Ian Bowers had 14 rebounds for the Rams.

Jayden Brooks led Nokomis with eight points (0-4).

ERSKINE 66, GARDINER 24: Braden Soule and Jakob Mills each scored 12 points to lead the Eagles to a KVAC A victory over the Tigers in South China.

Seth Savage scored eight points, while Jacob Mortimer and Jacob Praul each scored seven for Erskine (1-3).

Luke Stevens led Gardiner (0-4) with six points.

MONMOUTH 57, LISBON 54: Dylan Lajoie scored 15 points to lead the Mustangs to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Greyhounds in Monmouth.

Connor Davies scored 14 points, while Gabriel Martin added 12 points for Monmouth (2-3), which outscored Lisbon 31-28 in the second half to pick up the victory.

DJ Douglass led Lisbon (1-3) with 28 points.

OXFORD HILLS 58, LAWRENCE 49: Kobe Nadeau scored 17 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Bulldogs, who fell the the Vikings in a KVAC A game in Fairfield.

Jackson Dudley scored eight points, while Adam Duprey and Gavin Herrin each scored seven points for Lawrence (0-4).

Colton Carson led Oxford Hills (1-3) with 19 points, while Spencer Strong added 15.

LEAVITT 65, MT. BLUE 62: Jacob Farnum scored 20 points for the Cougars in a KVAC loss to the Hornets in Farmington.

Garrett Reynolds added 17 points for Mt. Blue (3-1).

Cole Morin led Leavitt (4-0) with 22 points.

TEMPLE 49, RANGELEY 37: Marko Ajaz and Ilija Ivkovic scored 10 points apiece to lead the Bereans to the East/West Conference victory in Waterville.

Nathaniel Wiles scored eight points off the bench and hit two late free throws to ice the game for Temple (3-1), which trailed 20-17 at halftime.

Nolan Boone and Ian Lillis scored 12 points each for Rangeley (2-1)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VALLEY 38, PISCATAQUIS 31: Kennedy Savoy scored 17 points and Kendra Sweet added 16 to lead the Cavaliers (4-1) to the East/West win in Bingham.

Hope Adkins led Piscataquis (0-5) with 10 points.

GARDINER 46, ERSKINE 40: Maddie Farnham scored 13 points to lead the Tigers to a KVAC win over the Eagles in Gardiner.

Kyle Maschino scored 11 points, while Haley Smith added six points for the Tigers (4-0).

Sarah Praul and Madison Lully each scored 13 points for Erskine (2-2).

GIRLS HOCKEY

WINSLOW/GARDINER/CONY 6, BRUNSWICK 5, OT: Gabby Benson’s second goal of the game in overtime capped a comeback for the Black Tigers at Sid Watson Arena in Brunswick.

Benson, Katie Bailey and Kaitlin Fecteau all scored in the third period for Winslow/Gardiner/Cony (2-4-0), which trailed by three goals through two periods. Gabby Hebert and Julia Hinkley also scored goals for the Black Tigers.

Beth Labbe had a hat trick for Brunswick (0-7-0), and goalie Nadia Leiner made 46 saves in the los.

Share

< Previous