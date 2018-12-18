IN ANSON, Monday at 4 p.m., threatening was reported on Wilson Street.
4:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.
Tuesday at 2:30 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Wilson Street.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 2:11 p.m., trespassing was reported on Morrill Pond Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 4:14 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 2:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.
IN FAIRFILED, Monday at 4:32 p.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on Prescott Drive.
8:14 p.m., theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.
9:42 p.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Cardinal Drive.
Tuesday at 6:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 1:29 p.m., disturbance was reported on Seamon Road.
3:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Morrison Hill Road.
4:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.
5:37 p.m., disturbance was reported on North Street.
Tuesday at 3:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hannaford Drive.
8:46 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Weeks Mills Road.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 8:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN JAY, Monday at 5:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 3:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Starks Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 7:06 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Webb Road.
8:33 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Hill Drive.
7:28 p.m., harassment was reported on West Pleasant Street.
9:20 p.m., a report of a property damage accident led to an arrest on Smithfield Road.
10:58 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 1:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waverly Street.
IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 9:34 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 2:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Edward Court.
Tuesday at 2:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN TEMPLE, Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Walker Hill Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:19 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
10:35 a.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.
12:46 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Place.
2:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
4:19 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:41 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Front Street.
8 p.m., disturbance was reported on Colby Street.
9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
9:45 p.m., a warrant check led to an arrest on Summer Street.
Tuesday at 4:18 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN WILTON, Monday at 1:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.
4:21 p.m., a fire service call was made on Temple Road.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:30 a.m., theft was reported on Halifax Street.
12:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.
7:10 p.m., a report of an intoxicated person led to an arrest at the intersection of Bowden Street and Boston Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 4:40 p.m., Terry James Kelley, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of obstructing report of a crime and domestic violence assault.
6:49 p.m., Steven Paul Davis, 18, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of assault, aggravated assault, and criminal mischief.
11:11 p.m., Kristina Leigh Kirkham, 42, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct — offensive words, gestures.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:21 p.m., Lacey Bouroin, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
10:12 p.m., Scott Woodhouse, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
