IN ANSON, Monday at 4 p.m., threatening was reported on Wilson Street.

4:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

Tuesday at 2:30 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Wilson Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 2:11 p.m., trespassing was reported on Morrill Pond Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 4:14 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 2:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.

IN FAIRFILED, Monday at 4:32 p.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on Prescott Drive.

8:14 p.m., theft was reported on Norridgewock Road.

9:42 p.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Cardinal Drive.

Tuesday at 6:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 1:29 p.m., disturbance was reported on Seamon Road.

3:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Morrison Hill Road.

4:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

5:37 p.m., disturbance was reported on North Street.

Tuesday at 3:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hannaford Drive.

8:46 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 8:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 5:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 3:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Starks Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 7:06 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Webb Road.

8:33 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Oak Hill Drive.

7:28 p.m., harassment was reported on West Pleasant Street.

9:20 p.m., a report of a property damage accident led to an arrest on Smithfield Road.

10:58 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 4:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 1:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waverly Street.

IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 9:34 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 2:03 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Edward Court.

Tuesday at 2:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN TEMPLE, Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Walker Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:19 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

10:35 a.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

12:46 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Main Place.

2:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

4:19 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:41 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Front Street.

8 p.m., disturbance was reported on Colby Street.

9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

9:45 p.m., a warrant check led to an arrest on Summer Street.

Tuesday at 4:18 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 1:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.

4:21 p.m., a fire service call was made on Temple Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:30 a.m., theft was reported on Halifax Street.

12:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.

7:10 p.m., a report of an intoxicated person led to an arrest at the intersection of Bowden Street and Boston Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 4:40 p.m., Terry James Kelley, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of obstructing report of a crime and domestic violence assault.

6:49 p.m., Steven Paul Davis, 18, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of assault, aggravated assault, and criminal mischief.

11:11 p.m., Kristina Leigh Kirkham, 42, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct — offensive words, gestures.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:21 p.m., Lacey Bouroin, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

10:12 p.m., Scott Woodhouse, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

