LONDON — Street artist and social commentator Banksy has apparently popped up in Wales, leaving a new artwork on a garage in Port Talbot that references the town’s air pollution.

A video posted to his official Instagram account on Wednesday had close-ups of the piece.

Twitter/@RHoneyJones via AP The snowflakes depicted by Banksy on a garage in Port Talbot, Wales, are actually ashes referencing dirty air.

With the children’s song “Little Snowflake” as a soundtrack, the video shows images painted on two garage walls that form a right angle. On one side, a child appears to be playing in the falling snow, sticking his tongue out for snowflakes. The other side reveals that the “snow” is actually falling ash and smoke from a fire in a dumpster.

The video then pans up to show the nearby Tata Steel plant, which looms over the Welsh town.

“They’ve not dropped a Banksy on us, have they?” a man asks on the video, which is captioned: “Season’s greetings.”

Council workers erected fencing around the garage on Wednesday to protect the artwork.

