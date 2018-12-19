The City of Waterville has announced that recycling collection services for Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s routes will be rotated during the upcoming consecutive holiday weeks. Collections also may be affected by weather conditions and residents are advised to check waterville-me.gov for changes or cancellations.

For the Christmas holiday, all city departments, with the exception of emergency services, will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 25. Refuse collection normally scheduled for Tuesday, will take place Wednesday, Dec. 26. Recycling collection normally scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 25, will take place the following Wednesday, Jan. 2. There will be no holiday recycling collection on Dec. 26 for residents on Tuesday’s route.

For the New Year’s holiday, all city departments, with the exception of emergency services, will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 1. Refuse collection normally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 1, will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 2. Recycling collection normally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 1, will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 2. For Wednesday’s route, recycling collection will take place on the following Wednesday, Jan. 9. There will be no holiday recycling collection on Jan. 2 for residents on Wednesday’s route.

For more information, call Mark L. Turner, City of Waterville, director of public works, at 680-4744.

