IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 2:37 p.m., simple assault was reported on Pierce Drive.
3:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Road.
6:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
7:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
10:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Buck and Doe Trail.
11:25 p.m., theft was reported on School Street.
Wednesday at 12:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 5:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 3:51 p.m., Michael Lee Karcher, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on Greenlief Street on a warrant.
6:30 p.m., Lauren Plumer, 33, of Hallowell, was arrested on Capitol Street and charged with operating under the influence.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:47 p.m., Heidi L. Traxler, 46, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Shaw Road.
9:20 p.m., Kyle L. Knox, 25, of Chelsea, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license at the intersection of Water and Bond streets.
