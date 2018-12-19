IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 2:37 p.m., simple assault was reported on Pierce Drive.

3:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Road.

6:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Buck and Doe Trail.

11:25 p.m., theft was reported on School Street.

Wednesday at 12:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 5:50 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 3:51 p.m., Michael Lee Karcher, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on Greenlief Street on a warrant.

6:30 p.m., Lauren Plumer, 33, of Hallowell, was arrested on Capitol Street and charged with operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:47 p.m., Heidi L. Traxler, 46, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Shaw Road.

9:20 p.m., Kyle L. Knox, 25, of Chelsea, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license at the intersection of Water and Bond streets.

