BINGHAM — Kendra Sweet scored 20 points to spark the Valley girls basketball team to a 38-29 win over Forest Hills in an East/West Conference game Wednesday.
Savanah Farmer added seven points for the Cavaliers (5-1).
Miranda Shelley led the Tigers (3-1) with nine points.
MADISON 56, HALL-DALE 55: After trailing by four at halftime, Madison outscored Hall-Dale 31-26 in the second half to earn the MVC win in Madison.
Katie Worthen led the way with 13 points for Madison (4-1) while Emily Edgerly added 12 points and Abi Spaulding had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Hall-Dale (3-1) was led by Iris Ireland with 21 points and 10 rebounds. KK Wills added 14 points and Averi Baker had 10.
TEMPLE 49, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 37: Deleyani Carr scored 31 points to lead the Bereans to the Class D win in Waterville.
Olivia Baker added 10 points for Temple (3-2).
Katie Pilkington led Seacoast Christian (0-2) with 13 points.
OAK HILL 76, WISCASSET 16: Oak Hill led from beginning to end as it sailed to a win.
Leading the way for Oak Hill (5-0) was Desirae Dumais who led all scorers with 22 on three 3s. Other high schorers that led to the 50-point win were Abby Nadeau with 11 and Anna Beach’s nine.
Wiscasset (0-5) was led by Sydnie Thayer who scored six points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TEMPLE 81, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 34: Nicholas Blaisdell scored 14 points to lead the Bereans to the Class D win in Waterville.
Oscar Camarena added 11 points for Temple (4-1).
Marion Bernareo led Seacoast Christian (2-3) with seven points.
FOREST HILLS 73, VALLEY 46: Parker Desjardins scored 24 points to lead the Tigers to an East/West victory over the Cavaliers in Bingham.
Brandon Gilboe scored 14 points, while Dalton Gregoire added 13 points. Jacob Rivas had 11 points for Forest Hills (4-0).
Spencer Hunnewell led Valley (4-2) with 13 points. Keegan Farnham scored 11 points, while Joey Thomas added 10.
