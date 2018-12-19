BINGHAM — Kendra Sweet scored 20 points to spark the Valley girls basketball team to a 38-29 win over Forest Hills in an East/West Conference game Wednesday.

Savanah Farmer added seven points for the Cavaliers (5-1).

Miranda Shelley led the Tigers (3-1) with nine points.

MADISON 56, HALL-DALE 55: After trailing by four at halftime, Madison outscored Hall-Dale 31-26 in the second half to earn the MVC win in Madison.

Katie Worthen led the way with 13 points for Madison (4-1) while Emily Edgerly added 12 points and Abi Spaulding had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Hall-Dale (3-1) was led by Iris Ireland with 21 points and 10 rebounds. KK Wills added 14 points and Averi Baker had 10.

TEMPLE 49, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 37: Deleyani Carr scored 31 points to lead the Bereans to the Class D win in Waterville.

Olivia Baker added 10 points for Temple (3-2).

Katie Pilkington led Seacoast Christian (0-2) with 13 points.

OAK HILL 76, WISCASSET 16: Oak Hill led from beginning to end as it sailed to a win.

Leading the way for Oak Hill (5-0) was Desirae Dumais who led all scorers with 22 on three 3s. Other high schorers that led to the 50-point win were Abby Nadeau with 11 and Anna Beach’s nine.

Wiscasset (0-5) was led by Sydnie Thayer who scored six points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TEMPLE 81, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 34: Nicholas Blaisdell scored 14 points to lead the Bereans to the Class D win in Waterville.

Oscar Camarena added 11 points for Temple (4-1).

Marion Bernareo led Seacoast Christian (2-3) with seven points.

FOREST HILLS 73, VALLEY 46: Parker Desjardins scored 24 points to lead the Tigers to an East/West victory over the Cavaliers in Bingham.

Brandon Gilboe scored 14 points, while Dalton Gregoire added 13 points. Jacob Rivas had 11 points for Forest Hills (4-0).

Spencer Hunnewell led Valley (4-2) with 13 points. Keegan Farnham scored 11 points, while Joey Thomas added 10.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Forest Hills Tigers, Hall-Dale Bulldogs, Madison Bulldogs, Oak Hill Raiders, Temple Bereans, Valley Cavaliers
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.