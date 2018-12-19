Maine home sales continue to defy national trends as both volume and prices climb.

Nationally, sales of single-family homes fell 6.7 percent from the same month a year ago, but in Maine the volume of November sales rose almost 3 percent, according to a release from the Maine Association of Realtors.

November home sales Volume increase

Maine: 3 percent

U.S.: – 6.6 percent Price increase

Maine: 9.5 percent

U.S.: 5 percent

The median sale price in Maine also rose by 9.5 percent to $219,000, compared with November 2017. Nationally, prices increased by only about half that amount — 5 percent — to a median of $260,500.

The robust activity puts Maine on track to beat its record in home sales set last year when 17,633 existing single-family homes sold, an increase of 0.7 percent from 2016. It was the third consecutive year that volume of sales set a statewide record.

Through November, Maine’s residential real estate sales volume is 2.7 percent ahead of 2017.

“Overall, real estate continues to be a good investment, as steady long-term increased value is outpacing the volatility found in other investment options,” said Kim Gleason, president of the Maine Association of Realtors and a broker/owner of McAllister Real Estate in Hallowell, in a statement. “Consumer confidence in home ownership remains high in Maine and owning a home is a good financial decision.”

In Cumberland County, volume was off by 1.5 percent from a year ago, but prices increased 8.8 percent, bringing the median sales price to $304,000.

Sales in York County were also down by 5 percent, but prices there rose to a median of $282,000, an increase of 4.5 percent.

The Northeast experienced a 2.6 percent decrease in sales and a 6.5 percent rise in the median sales price to $291,400 comparing November 2018 to November 2017.

