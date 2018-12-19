IN ANSON, Wednesday at 3:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Four Mile Square Road.

8:05 a.m., a fire was reported on Horseback Road.

IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 12:39 p.m., a theft was reported on South Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 11:28 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Long Avenue.

3:37 p.m., a caller from Mutton Lane reported sex offenses.

7:04 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Mutton Lane.

IN CONCORD PLANTATION, Tuesday at 11:48 a.m., trespassing was reported, no location given.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 12:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

1:23 p.m., a theft was reported on Spencer Court.

2:13 p.m., a caller from Covell Road reported a scam.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 8:46 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

Wednesday at 9:11 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 5:06 p.m., a caller from Boardman Road reported a scam.

Wednesday at 9:03 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Blackwell Hill Road.

IN MERCER, Wednesday at 7:54 a.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 3:36 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 9:34 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN RIPLEY, Tuesday at 5:55 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on West Ripley Road.

IN ROCKWOOD, Tuesday at 6:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Rockwood Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 7:46 p.m., trespassing was reported on Magoon Road.

IN SIDNEY, Tuesday at 5:36 p.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on Rolling Acres.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m., trespassing was reported on East Maple Street.

6:25 p.m., a theft was reported on North Avenue.

7:01 p.m., a theft was reported on East Street.

Wednesday at 6:21 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

8:40 a.m., a violation of bail was reported on South Factory Street.

8:43 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

9:04 a.m., a theft was reported on Waye Street.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on River Road.

IN TEMPLE, Tuesday at 9:20 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Walker Hill Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 11:53 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Cross Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:36 a.m., a theft was reported on Colby Street.

9:50 a.m., threatening was reported on Gray Street.

11:14 a.m., a theft was reported on Redington Street.

11:39 a.m., harassment was reported on Autumn Street.

At noon, a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Washington Street.

5:02 p.m., a caller from Roosevelt Avenue reported a person was missing.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 9:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 11:18 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Poulin Street.

ARRESTS

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 6:50 p.m., Scott Weston Osborne, 48, of Industry, was arrested on a probation hold as well as a charge of violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 5:14 p.m., Tyler James Mclean, 21, of Madison, was arrested on three warrants.

9:51 p.m., Jacob Ryan Stevens, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release.

9:52 p.m., Lindsay Marie Bartlett, 27, of Rockwood Strip T1 R1, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

