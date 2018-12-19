NEWTON, Mass. — Abbey Coughlan, of Randolph, a Lasell College student, is one of 19 students selected as Peer Health Educators on the institution’s Newton campus.

Coughlan, a International Business major, was selected as a PHE for the 2018-19 academic year through an application process run by the college’s Office of Health Education. Selected students are chosen for their interest in the program and comfort in talking with their peers about topics such as mental health, substance abuse, sexual health and safety, according to a news release from the college.

Each PHE is tasked with building a health-conscious culture at the college through education, resources, peer leadership networking, and programming. They attend ongoing trainings and biweekly meetings to discuss current events and topics that relate to health, college, and campus life.

As part of this year’s PHE cohort, Coughlan is currently developing peer health programming for the spring semester, including “Mindful Meals,” a weekly opportunity for students to gather in the dining hall for intentional conversations without the distraction of technology.

“We strive to create an awareness of preventative health strategies that serve students at Lasell, but that are also transferrable beyond college and throughout their lives,” said Allison Whitcomb, the PHE advisor and health educator and clinical counselor at the college, according to the release.

Coughlan works with the group to run events including National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week, therapy dog visits, stress-free fairs and more. On top of that, the group collaborates with other institutional organizations and clubs to sponsor or co-host events such as Take Back the Night, The Clothesline Project and the White Ribbon Campaign.

For more information, contact Samantha Mocle, assistant director of communications, at [email protected] or at 617-243-2386.

Share

< Previous

Next >