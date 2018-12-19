ORONO – A college Republican group at the University of Maine is facing criticism for its decision to host a “Deck the Wall” holiday party over the weekend.
The group’s president, Charles Honkonen, said the event was intended to spark a dialogue on the topic of President Trump’s proposed southern border wall. NewsCenter Maine reports a number of students and faculty viewed the party marketed as being exclusive and offensive to some in the college community.
Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Robert Dana says the group’s intent was missed because of wording in their marketing.
The UMaine College Republicans say they will be working with administration next semester to create events meant to foster dialogue.
