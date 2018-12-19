WATERVILLE — Candidates interested in being a city councilor in Ward 2 have until Jan. 10 to apply.

The City Council on Tuesday voted 6-0, with Councilor Nathaniel White, D-Ward 2, abstaining, to declare a vacancy in the seat.

City councilman Nathaniel White at a city council meeting on April 3, 2018. White, who will be moving into a new home in Fairfield, is leaving the Waterville City Council at the end of the year. Morning Sentinel file photo by Michael G. Seamans

White announced Dec. 4 he is leaving his post Dec. 31 and moving to Fairfield where he has bought a new home.

City Clerk Patti Dubois said Wednesday that she will advertise the vacancy, accept applications for it and then the council will interview candidates Jan. 15.

“The deadline to submit a written statement of interest to the city clerk’s office is Thursday, Jan. 10, at 4:30 p.m.,” Dubois said.

The council could appoint someone Jan. 15 to the seat or decide to wait and advertise the position again.

White, 32, became a councilor in 2015 and was re-elected in November 2017. His current term ends in 2021.

In other matters at Tuesday’s council meeting, councilors voted 7-0 to approve a 3-year collective bargaining agreement between the city and Maine Association of Police for the Waterville police commanding officers’ unit. The contract term is from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021.

The council also voted 7-0 to award a $40,000 contract to United Ambulance to conduct a program for EMT training, with funds for the training to come from a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for $38,096 and a $1,904 match from the fire department’s training expense account.

Classes will be held at the fire department.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: