An audit of Central Maine Power’s billing and customer service problems in the wake of a widespread power outage last year drew criticism for inadequate testing and training of personnel.

A report released Thursday by the Liberty Consulting Group identified “significant gaps” in the rollout of new billing software. The training lapse “produced in its initial phase of operation unnecessarily large numbers of errors requiring lengthy manual correction before bill issuance. A shortage of personnel contributed to the inability to eliminate errors before go-live. Continuing shortages of experienced personnel after go-live unduly delayed fixes to the errors, caused significant customer difficulty in reaching CMP representatives and in getting answers to questions and concerns, and meant overly long delays in resolving billing problems.”

The report was delivered to the Maine Public Utilities Commission, which has oversight of CMP.

In its executive summary, Liberty says CMP customer service was below par and remains so in some cases.

“The extent and degree of performance degradation contributed strongly to a level of customer frustration, doubt, and skepticism already high due to uncharacteristically large bills last winter…we consider management responsible for generating a high level of customer concern…”

The management audit findings come roughly 14 months after CMP updated its aging billing system and less that a year since customers began complaining about high bills and unexplained charges. Those complaints climaxed last winter, compounded by an extreme cold spell that increased energy use and a scheduled hike in the state’s default rate for electricity supply.

At the time, some customers were reporting bills that were triple or quadruple what they had expected. In April, CMP reported that 97,000 individual accounts saw bills increase 50 percent or more in December, January and February.

While the audit has been underway, the PUC has been requiring home customers to pay a portion of their bills in line with the previous year’s delivery charge to stay connected. That rule, approved last April, assumes customers with disputed bills are in fact using some electricity.

The audit followed media reports in May that CMP had known for months that its new billing software was rife with problems.

More than 250 pages of documents reviewed last spring by the Portland Press Herald showed persistent problems. The internal documents, which were filed at the PUC, portrayed a company desperately trying to understand issues with its new billing system and how to fix them.

CMP switched from its 27-year-old mainframe computer system on Oct. 30, 2017 – the same day a powerful windstorm knocked out power to more than 400,000 CMP customers.

