Hallowell officials want people out of Front Street on Friday, as emergency officials have told towns the Kennebec River will flood.

The National Weather Service is predicting a 90 percent chance of minor flooding, and the city is planning the evacuation of Front Street late Friday. According to the weather service, water levels in Augusta will begun to rise at 7 p.m. on Friday and reach their peak from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, then slowly taper down over the next five days. The weather service estimates 14- to 16-foot water levels in Augusta, classified as minor flooding.

Cars submerged in the Kennebec River in Hallowell on Jan. 14 after flooding in the early morning. Kennebec Journal file photo by Andy Molloy Jake Levesque, left, and Dylan Sirios eat lunch at the Lucky Garden restaurant as the flooding Kennebec River surrounds them on Jan. 14 in Hallowell. Kennebec Journal file photo by Andy Molloy

Kennebec County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Goodwin said Thursday afternoon that the agency has told town that it will flood.

“We are telling people it’s going to flood,” he said. “It’s going to happen.”

In Augusta, city officials are setting up to close parking on Front Street, and set up barricades and electronic message boards. They will notify property owners downtown, according to a Thursday email chain between city officials.

“We need to err on the side of caution,” Augusta Fire Chief Roger Audette wrote. “Remember the frozen cars in Hallowell last year.”

In January, as many as 20 cars were destroyed and 24 businesses were damaged after water levels rose due to an ice jam. The Kennebec Journal reported that a breakdown in communication between county and local emergency management officials led to downtown residents and business owners not being wholly informed.

In Hallowell, which is built closer to the river, water levels are expected to be around 16-21 feet. Hallowell City Manager Nate Rudy said Thursday that 16-foot levels would reach the Hydeout at the Wharf and 21-foot levels would reach the porch of the Easy Street Lounge. Rudy expected to evacuate Front Street Friday evening.

Goodwin said workers for the agency will be stationed along the river monitoring flood levels and assisting municipalities if they need barricades or assistance with evacuation.

On Wednesday, the Kennebec Journal reported that local officials were monitoring flood levels, and informing downtown residents and business owners about flood potential.

Emergency management officials are predicting ice jams along the Kennebec River from Friday until Saturday night due to heavy rain and unseasonably high temperatures. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for heavy rain and temperatures in the high-40s and low-50s Friday until Saturday night.

“You’re going to have a combination of snow melt and heavy rain,” Eric Sinsabaugh, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gray, told the Kennebec Journal on Wednesday. “Our main concern is … ice being lifted, beginning to move and (forming) jams. You might get some poor draining areas and ponding on roadways.”

Sinsabaugh said any flooding would be caused by ice jams, which are hard to predict.

“It’s hard to tell where they will occur,” he said. “The nature of the beast is that they can occur anywhere at any time and not necessarily cause flooding.”

Goodwin told the Kennebec Journal on Wednesday that flood conditions will be worse Saturday into Sunday, as northern parts of the Kennebec River fill with about 2-3 feet of melted snow and the water flows downstream.

Sam Shepherd — 621-5666

[email protected]

Twitter: @SamShepME

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: