IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boothby Street.

11:03 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Water Street.

12:04 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

12:08 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Sparrow Drive.

12:35 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

1:40 p.m., police conducted a well-being check on Western Avenue.

2:41 p.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

7:03 p.m., police responded to a rescue for an overdose on Green Street.

8:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

Thursday at 12:24 a.m., police conducted a well-being check on Gray Birch Drive.

12:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 1:25 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Bridge Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:55 a.m., police conducted a well-being check on Moose Hill Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:49 p.m., Jakob A. Murray, 20, of Belgrade, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following an incident on State Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 8:56 p.m., Frederick A. Dawbin, 52, of South China, was arrested on three outstanding warrants following an incident on Water Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 11 a.m., James Noyes Clifford, 52, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of assault following a report of simple assault on Water Street.

1:49 p.m., Donald Kolman, 67, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of assault following a report of simple assault on Glenridge Drive.

5:56 p.m., a 38-year-old Northport woman was summonsed on charges of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days and operating a motor vehicle with a suspend license following a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: