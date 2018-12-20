Gov.-elect Janet Mills announced Thursday she will nominate Houlton native Bruce Van Note to serve as the next commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation.

Van Note is currently the director of policy and planning at the Maine Turnpike Authority.

He has 25 years of experience in the field of transportation in Maine, including 12 years as deputy commissioner at Maine DOT, where he managed every aspect of the department, including policy, legislative affairs, strategic planning, budget, capital project delivery, maintenance and operations, and freight and businesses services.

Mills, the Attorney General and a former member of the Legislature, said she became familiar with Van Note in those roles.

“Bruce’s experience and skills make him well-qualified to lead the Maine Department of Transportation,” she said. “As a member of the Legislature and as Attorney General, I became familiar with his depth of knowledge, policy acumen, and reputation for honesty – all of which will serve the people of Maine well.”

Van Note is the fourth person to be named to the incoming governor’s cabinet and will face confirmation hearings before the Legislature’s Transportation Committee as well as a confirmation vote in the Senate.

If confirmed, he will be responsible for most of Maine’s transportation systems, including 8,818 miles of state highway, 2,742 bridges, airports, seaports, railroads, transit buses, and ferries. He will oversee the DOT’s 2,000 employees and annual expenditures that average $650 million.

Van Note said he was honored and humbled by the selection.

“Safe, reliable, and easy travel is part of what makes us Maine and what makes a real difference in people’s lives every day – whether it’s a safe and predictable trip to work, a vibrant downtown that works for everyone, an efficient delivery of goods, or a trip to one of the hundreds of special spots across the state,” he said. ” I look forward to working with Gov.-elect Mills, members of the Legislature, Maine DOT staff, and industry and municipal leaders to improve our transportation system and take it to the next level.”

Van Note, 58, lives in Topsham with his wife Susan, and the couple have four adult sons.

Van Note has held his policy position with the turnpike authority since 2014. He manages major planning efforts for multi-million dollar improvements along the I-95 turnpike corridor, including the implementation of high speed tolling, widening and safety improvements in the Greater Portland area and planned interchange improvements.

For 12 years, from 2002 to 2014, Van Note served as deputy commissioner of DOT.

He “participated in the envisioning, drafting, and passage of almost every major piece of state transportation legislation, including Highway Fund budgets, general obligation bonds, multimodal funding, transportation debt policy, prioritization of state highways, local road assistance, design-build contracting, public-private partnerships, and the Turnpike reform bill,” according to a release from the Mills administration.

Van Note served on the board of directors for the Maine Turnpike Authority from 2009 to 2014, chaired the Maine Port Authority from 2011-2014 and directed the Office of Policy and Communication at the Maine DOT from 2000 to 2002. Prior to that he was the principal attorney for engineering and construction at the DOT.

Van Note is currently on the Board of Directors of the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association, is the Chair of the Legislative Committee of the Maine Better Transportation Association and is a member of the Topsham Planning Board. In 2017, he was awarded the Spirit of America Award for outstanding community volunteerism by the Sagadahoc County Commissioners.

In addition to his public service, Van Note previously owned and operated a small surveying and land use consulting firm in the Brunswick area; had a part-time solo legal practice specializing in alternative dispute resolution, land use, and real estate; and was an associate attorney focused in real estate at an Auburn law firm.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in surveying engineering from the University of Maine at Orono, and a law degree from the University of Maine School of Law in Portland.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: